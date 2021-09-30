Cleanup efforts underway after petroleum sheen found on Buck Creek in Shelby County

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Cleanup efforts are underway on Buck Creek in Pelham after a petroleum sheen was found on the waters Thursday afternoon.

According to the Pelham Fire Department, crews responded to the area after hearing reports of a “strong smell of gasoline.” The sheen was found on top of the water and absorbent booms were deployed.

Pelham FD responded to reports of the strong smell of gasoline near Buck Creek on the SW side of the city today.



Several engines and our Hazmat team found a sheen on top of the water. We immediately deployed absorbent booms for containment.



The city of Pelham released a statement saying that the spill isn’t believed to impact any residential or business properties. No injuries or fires have been reported.

