Cleanup efforts underway after petroleum sheen found on Buck Creek in Shelby County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pelham Fire Department/Twitter)

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Cleanup efforts are underway on Buck Creek in Pelham after a petroleum sheen was found on the waters Thursday afternoon.

According to the Pelham Fire Department, crews responded to the area after hearing reports of a “strong smell of gasoline.” The sheen was found on top of the water and absorbent booms were deployed.

The city of Pelham released a statement saying that the spill isn’t believed to impact any residential or business properties. No injuries or fires have been reported.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story