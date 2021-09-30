Cleanup efforts underway after petroleum sheen found on Buck Creek in Shelby County

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Cleanup efforts are underway on Buck Creek in Pelham after a petroleum sheen was found on the waters Thursday afternoon.
According to the Pelham Fire Department, crews responded to the area after hearing reports of a “strong smell of gasoline.” The sheen was found on top of the water and absorbent booms were deployed.
The city of Pelham released a statement saying that the spill isn’t believed to impact any residential or business properties. No injuries or fires have been reported.
