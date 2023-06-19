RALPH, Ala. (WIAT) — Storm cleanup continues in the community of Ralph, Alabama in Tuscaloosa County. The area was hit hard Friday night by storms knocking down trees and causing power outages.

Glanda Jacobs left her house Friday and spent the night at her neighbor’s basement to seek shelter. Saturday, she returned home to find a large tree fell just inches from her house.

“I feel thankful and better now and the Lord saved my house and that was really the most important thing because the material things can be replaced,” Jacobs said.

The Tuscaloosa County EMA set up a command post Monday so they can help storm victims get assistance. County Road 75 in Ralph was the hardest hit area, the EMA took 35 reports of damage including seven homes that sustained damaged from fallen trees.

Donna Hoggle is the owner of Triple J Tree Service; her crews were busy Monday using chain saws to cut fallen limbs and heavy machinery to clear large tree debris.

“We are here in Ralph tying to help with the storm cleanup and we are at a location that has a minimum of 20 trees down and its pretty devastating and we have trees on houses and its lots of damage to take care of,” said Hoggle.

County Commissioner Reginald Murray says he blessed that there was no loss of life or injuries.

“It reminds us all that we need to heed all the weather warnings and we have enough devices like cell phones where you can keep track of weather. I’d say we are blessed we didn’t have any loss of life or serious injury,” said Murray.

American Red Cross is on the ground in Ralph helping storm victims, anyone who needs a place to stay can contact them. The National Weather Service surveyed the area Monday.