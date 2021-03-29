Cleanup continues after tornado hits Oak Mountain State Park

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cleanup continues from a tornado that hit Oak Mountain State Park last week.

The storm blew down several large trees and damaged structures on the lower portion of Oak Mountain Lake.

“We operate on what we bring in, so when we have a revenue stream that is taken out, and this was a very large revenue stream for us, that impacts us greatly,” said Kelly Ezell, superintendent of the Alabama State Parks Central District.

Ezell said strike teams from other state parks have been coming in to help clear trees. Shelby County is also assisting in cleanup.

Pavilions and benches near the fishing and beach piers were destroyed.

Nearby Flip Side Watersports Park also suffered an estimated $25,000 worth of damage. Flip Side rents paddleboats, kayaks, and operates an aquatic park during the summer.

Visitors pay gate fees and a portion of Flip Side’s sales also go to the park and help fund services. Windows to the Flip Side building are now boarded up after being shattered in the strong winds.

“Every time you walk onto the property here, it looks like a war zone,” said Jeremy Talbot with Flip Side.

Talbot said he’ll have to close to clean up as the busy season approaches. He is hoping to be open again by Memorial Day.

“It is a staple in the community. We do a lot of really good things here. Again, it is just like COVID for us having to start all over,” Talbot said.

Talbot and Ezell are just glad no one was hurt. They know it could have been much worse.

Oak Mountain State Park plans to share ways the community can help through a social media announcement soon.

“We’ve just had such an outpouring of love and support from the community. It has really been amazing,” Ezell said.

At Flip Side, Talbot said insurance won’t cover tornado damage. A GoFundMe page was started to raise money for repairs.

