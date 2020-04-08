Cleaning you home when you’re living with someone with COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in central Alabama, the chances are high that someone you’re living with may have the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that if that happens, it’s important the person that is sick stay in a separate room and use a separate bathroom. The CDC recommends to leave cleaning supplies for that person sick and have them eat in a different room.

When it comes to cleaning, the CDC recommends soap and water first, and then top off with a disinfectant. You should be tackling the common areas like sinks, faucets, light switches, door knobs, and other areas you’re constantly touching.

Tracy Shelnutt, territory manager for Two Maids and a Mop in Birmingham, said they don’t recommend bleach because it can be a harmful chemical. Instead, they recommend a 99% disinfectant. They also say to clean several times a day.

“Make you a little list so that you know where you left off the day before to keep things disinfectant and every day when I go home, I take my clothes off in our mudroom and put it in laundry. I use lysol and spray the doorknobs, light switches, places we’re touching every single day,” Shelnutt said.

Shelnutt said it’s important to also make sure to clean the electronics, especially now that the kids are home. Those items should be your phone, TV remotes, laptops, keyboards, and anything that is being touched everyday.

For a full list from CDC on how to clean your home when someone is sick, click here.

