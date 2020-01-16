Clay County Sheriff investigating home invasion

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged home invasion that occurred Tuesday.

According to CCSO, deputies received a call that two men armed with guns, wearing ski masks and camouflage clothing forced their way into a residence on County Road 18.

Once inside, the suspects restrained two female occupants and stole several items. The suspects then fled the scene in one of the victim’s vehicles.

After they left, one of the victims was able to free herself and call for help. Both victims were unharmed but shaken up, according to CCSO.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle was recovered by authorities where it was abandoned by the suspects.

CCSO is currently working on multiple leads as of now and is continuing to investigate at this time.

If you have any information regarding the home invasion, contact CCSO at (256) 354-2176.

