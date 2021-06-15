Clay County sheriff discovers dead body while searching for missing man

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — While searching for a missing 73-year-old man over the weekend, Clay County Sheriff Jim Studdard discovered the body of a dead man in the woods.

On Saturday, Studdard was searching a wooded area between Waites Road and Jones Road in the Shinbone community when he was notified that an all-terrain vehicle matching the description of the vehicle owned by Richard Powell, who has been missing since June 5, had been located.

Sheriff’s Dispatch alert Studdard that the ATV was found on a logging trail north of Jones Road. Upon reaching the location, he observed a green ATV stuck in a muddy area of the logging trail. Studdard subsequently located the body of a dead man approximately a quarter of a mile north of the location.

Members of the Clay County Rescue Squad and the Coroners Office assisted in recovering the body. Authorities were unable to make a positive identification due to the condition of the corpse. An autopsy will be conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science to both identify the body and establish the cause of death.

