Clay County deputies search for person of interest in death investigation of 73-year-old Goodwater woman

CLAY COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — Friday afternoon, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a 73-year-old woman after responding to reports of a deceased person in Goodwater.

Deputies received the call at 12:19 p.m. Friday and soon arrived at the 70000 block of Highway 9. When they arrived, they found the dead body of Goodwater resident Sarah Kelley.

Kelley’s vehicle was missing, but was later located and a person was taken into custody.

Investigators say they are working diligently to determine the circumstances of Kelley’s death.

Clay County officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying another person of interest in the death investigation. The featured image above is for reference.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this case, please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 256-354-2176.