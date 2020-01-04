Classes postponed at Wallace State due to cyberattack

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Wallace State Community College has postponed the start of the Spring semester by two days following a “cyberattack.”

According to the school’s Facebook page, classes will begin Jan. 8 rather than Jan. 6 as functionality to some services are restored.

WSCC says that student and employee information has not been breached.

The college will still serve students starting Monday and registration has been extended through Jan. 15.

For more information on the cyberattack, click here.

LATEST POSTS