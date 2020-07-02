Clanton mayor Billy Joe Driver diagnosed with COVID-19

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Billy Joe Driver, the mayor of Clanton, is currently in the hospital from complications with the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Driver’s family confirmed to CBS 42 that the 84-year-old mayor was admitted to St. Vincent’s Chilton on Sunday for treatment with the virus. On Tuesday, Driver was transferred to St. Vincent’s in Birmingham.

According to the Chilton County edition of the “Images of America” book series, Driver has never lost a local race in his nearly 50-year political career in Clanton. His first foray into politics was in 1972, when he was elected to the city council. In 1984, he was elected mayor. Prior to getting into politics, Driver had worked for the city since 1953.

In 2011, he was named one of “Alabama’s Favorite Mayors” by Business Alabama Magazine.

