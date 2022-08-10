BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham is seeing City Walk BHAM in full effect after many received a sneak peek at The World games.

Chairman of economic development and tourism, Hunter Williams, says the park provides a quality space for enjoying the outdoors while giving an economic boost to the city.

After the world games, various portions of City Walk BHAM have opened incrementally. Williams says the park provides a multi-functional space with several different amenities for community members and tourists to enjoy.

The park currently offers a skate park, roller rink, playground, dog park and pickleball courts.

“It is something I’m excited about and it’s even more exciting to see its utilization- to see the public there,” said Williams. ”And I think that it’s going to be very positive overall for the city of Birmingham.”

Williams says the city wants to make sure entertainment districts flow seamlessly with downtown districts. He believes City Walk BHAM provides the perfect segue through easy access to local businesses and restaurants.

“It will have a snowball effect of making sure that is one area of north Birmingham that is cohesive for business- for small businesses,” said Williams.

Above all else, Williams says it is the city’s intention to make the City Walk BHAM as safe as possible for all who visit.

He says cameras and security are present at all times to help provide safety. The park also has a daily curfew of 10pm.

“Some people have complained a little bit about the park closing, but as with any city park there are hours to it,” said Williams. “And that is part of making sure that it is a safe and well-maintained environment.”

Williams says some portions of the park are still growing. The dog park is expecting new equipment during the first week of September, and an outdoor classroom is under discussion.