City serving Birmingham City School students free meals, April 8-9

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools may have stopped serving students free meals during the coronavirus pandemic, but the city of Birmingham and supporting organizations have created a way to share free meals with students again.
The City of Birmingham, the Birmingham Education Foundation, BhamStrong and other donors have made it possible for Birmingham City Schools students to pick up free lunches at 17 city recreation centers, refrigerated trucks and other locations, Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday, April 9.
Students, up to 18 may pick up lunches in front of the recreation centers and then leave. Families and students are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines while picking up lunches.
Times vary for certain locations, so families should check the schedule below. The City of Birmingham and its recreation centers will be closed on April 10, for Good Friday, so students are allowed to pick up two lunches on Thursday, April 9.
Mayor Randall L. Woodfin and Birmingham Park and Recreation Director Shonae Eddins said this is part of an ongoing effort to ensure students receive healthy meals this week during the COVID-19 crisis.
SCHEDULE
Lunches will be distributed at the following Birmingham rec centers from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 8 and 9:
- East Pinson Valley, 3000 Jefferson State Pkwy.
- Fountain Heights, 1101 North 15th Ave.
- Hawkins, 8920 Roebuck Blvd.
- Inglenook, 4016 37th Ave. North
- M.L. King, 529 43rd Street North
- Memorial, 524 Sixth Ave. South
- North Birmingham, 3501 28th St. North
- Central Park, 4700 Terrace Q., Ensley
- Ensley 2800 Avenue K
- Harrison, 901 17th St. SW
- Henry Crumpton, 346 Gloria Road SW
- Hooper City, 3901 Fourth Street West
- Howze-Sanford, 320 Avenue D
- McAlpine, 1115 Avenue F, Ensley
- Sandusky/Hudson, 237 Pratt Highway
- Wiggins, 3301 Jefferson Ave. SW
- Willow Wood, 5312 Georgia Road
Lunches will be available for pickup from refrigerated trucks at the following locations and times on from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 8-9:
- Byers Hill Recreation Center – 42nd Avenue North and 43rd Avenue North
- Wylam Episcopal Church – 7th Avenue North and Erie Street
- Palisades Church of Christ – 625 Palisades Blvd.
- Gate City School – 6910 Georgia Road
- Magnolia Court Apartments – 32 Westchester Court
Lunches will be available for pickup from refrigerated trucks at the following locations and times on from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on April 8-9:
- Legion Field – Seventh Avenue West & Eighth Avenue West
- Roosevelt Recreation Center – 5904 Higan Avenue
- Southtown Public Housing – 2315 9th Ave. South
- Parking lot near Huffman High School – 1143 Huffman Road Brewster Road Baptist Church – 1661 Brewster Road
For more information regarding other cities in central Alabama providing meals to students, click here.
- Lawmakers worry that rural hospitals could be overwhelmed if faced with outbreak
- City serving Birmingham City School students free meals, April 8-9
- WATCH: Alabama Workforce Council, state agencies speak about COVID-19 response, support for employers
- Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Tuesday briefing
- Athletes already qualified for Tokyo Games get to keep spots