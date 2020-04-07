City serving Birmingham City School students free meals, April 8-9

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools may have stopped serving students free meals during the coronavirus pandemic, but the city of Birmingham and supporting organizations have created a way to share free meals with students again.

The City of Birmingham, the Birmingham Education Foundation, BhamStrong and other donors have made it possible for Birmingham City Schools students to pick up free lunches at 17 city recreation centers, refrigerated trucks and other locations, Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday, April 9.

Students, up to 18 may pick up lunches in front of the recreation centers and then leave. Families and students are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines while picking up lunches.

Times vary for certain locations, so families should check the schedule below. The City of Birmingham and its recreation centers will be closed on April 10, for Good Friday, so students are allowed to pick up two lunches on Thursday, April 9.

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin and Birmingham Park and Recreation Director Shonae Eddins said this is part of an ongoing effort to ensure students receive healthy meals this week during the COVID-19 crisis.

SCHEDULE

Lunches will be distributed at the following Birmingham rec centers from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 8 and 9:

East Pinson Valley, 3000 Jefferson State Pkwy.

Fountain Heights, 1101 North 15th Ave.

Hawkins, 8920 Roebuck Blvd.

Inglenook, 4016 37th Ave. North

M.L. King, 529 43rd Street North

Memorial, 524 Sixth Ave. South

North Birmingham, 3501 28th St. North

Central Park, 4700 Terrace Q., Ensley

Ensley 2800 Avenue K

Harrison, 901 17th St. SW

Henry Crumpton, 346 Gloria Road SW

Hooper City, 3901 Fourth Street West

Howze-Sanford, 320 Avenue D

McAlpine, 1115 Avenue F, Ensley

Sandusky/Hudson, 237 Pratt Highway

Wiggins, 3301 Jefferson Ave. SW

Willow Wood, 5312 Georgia Road

Lunches will be available for pickup from refrigerated trucks at the following locations and times on from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 8-9:

Byers Hill Recreation Center – 42nd Avenue North and 43rd Avenue North

Wylam Episcopal Church – 7th Avenue North and Erie Street

Palisades Church of Christ – 625 Palisades Blvd.

Gate City School – 6910 Georgia Road

Magnolia Court Apartments – 32 Westchester Court

Lunches will be available for pickup from refrigerated trucks at the following locations and times on from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on April 8-9:

Legion Field – Seventh Avenue West & Eighth Avenue West

Roosevelt Recreation Center – 5904 Higan Avenue

Southtown Public Housing – 2315 9th Ave. South

Parking lot near Huffman High School – 1143 Huffman Road Brewster Road Baptist Church – 1661 Brewster Road

For more information regarding other cities in central Alabama providing meals to students, click here.