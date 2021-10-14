City of Warrior preparing for Warrior Day

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT)- One of the longest continuous running festival in the state of Alabama is expected to take place on Saturday, October 16.

Organizers say on this day, the city shut down one of its busiest streets and turns it into a one-day party celebrating the city and its history. There will be a BBQ competition, car show, free rides, entertainment, food, and fun for everyone.

This year’s stages will include performances from Grammy nominee Cochren and Co., TikTok star Dalton Dover, Comedian Mickey Bell, and Sweet Tea Trio.

The festival begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

For more information, go to warriordayfestival.com.