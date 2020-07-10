City of Tuscaloosa will distribute free face coverings to residents

(WIAT) -- COVID-19 cases continue to increase all across the U.S. and some people may be missing needed doctor's appointments or treatments due to the pandemic.

But health experts say that no matter what the state of the COVID-19 pandemic may be, seeking cancer screenings and other treatments are still to be maintained by those who are in need. Whether through telehealth, or an actual visit to the doctor if possible. Staying on top of your treatments is still very important when it comes to your health.