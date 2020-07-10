City of Tuscaloosa will distribute free face coverings to residents

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Tuscaloosa announced it will continue to distribute free face coverings to residents to help the community meet the face coverings ordinance.

Distributions will be held:

  • Monday, July 13: Oakdale Elementary, 7 – 10 a.m.
  • Wednesday, July 15: Skyland Elementary, 7 – 10 a.m.
  • Friday, July 17: Tall Pines Golf Club, 7 – 10 a.m.
  • Monday, July 20: Northridge Middle School, 7 – 10 a.m. 

For more information on the face coverings ordinance, please visit Tuscaloosa.com/FaceCoverings.

