City of Tuscaloosa will distribute free face coverings to residents

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Tuscaloosa announced it will continue to distribute free face coverings to residents to help the community meet the face coverings ordinance.
Distributions will be held:
- Monday, July 13: Oakdale Elementary, 7 – 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, July 15: Skyland Elementary, 7 – 10 a.m.
- Friday, July 17: Tall Pines Golf Club, 7 – 10 a.m.
- Monday, July 20: Northridge Middle School, 7 – 10 a.m.
For more information on the face coverings ordinance, please visit Tuscaloosa.com/FaceCoverings.
