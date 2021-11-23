City of Tuscaloosa to receive over $17 million in funding for University Boulevard improvements

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Tuscaloosa will receive $17.1 million in funding from the United States Department of Transportation for its University Boulevard Corridor Project.

This project will include constructing transportation improvements, technology upgrades, and storm-water drainage along University Boulevard.

Mayor Walt Maddox says getting the funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation is a major deal for the city.

“It’s exciting for us and I am proud of our team for putting the grant application together and our Congressional delegation for helping us along the way,” Maddox said. “This is going to be transformative from the university to Alberta, whether its storm drainage or pedestrian sidewalks or security improvements and traffic enhancements.”

The project is comprised of seven components; curb, gutter, and drainage construction, utility installation, adding bike lanes, and reconfiguring the roadway to prioritize pedestrian safety.

“It not only better lighting enhancements- it also expands our fiber network, which is good for our camera technology and it’s also good overall for infrastructure,” said Maddox. “New sidewalks and better pedestrian and bicycle access is going to make it safer for everyone.”

The city of Tuscaloosa will contribute $10 million to the project.