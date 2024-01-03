TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Those looking for a new job in Tuscaloosa have the opportunity to attend a career fair Jan. 11.

The City of Tuscaloosa announced its human resources department will hold a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Tuscaloosa River Market. Human resources department staff members will be there to help candidates complete applications.

The city stated interviews will be conducted at the career for the following departments and positions:

Construction, facilities and grounds

Crew worker

Public works

Concrete finisher

Fleet services mechanic

Water and sewer

Crew worker

Crew worker, senior

Arts and entertainment

City venue runner

Environmental services

Crew worker

To find out about what each position requires, click here. Career fair attendees are welcome to apply for jobs before going to the fair. The City of Tuscaloosa noted it offers on-the-job training and a full benefits package including paid time off, Blue Cross and Blue Shield health insurance and Retirement Systems of Alabama membership.

If you have questions about the career fair, you are asked to call Tuscaloosa 311.