City of Tuscaloosa considers demolishing buildings in troubled neighborhoods

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Tuscaloosa wants to take steps to make the University Manor neighborhood safer by purchasing abandoned properties then possibly demolishing them.

Associate City Attorney Scott Holmes says the city is considering making these moves because it’s a high crime neighborhood and things need to be done.

“The City is taking this seriously and we are going to take extreme measures to combat crime in that area,” Holmes said. “We are in negotiations to acquire twelve properties with a total of thirteen units in University Manor. Those properties are mostly vacant currently and the vacant properties cause lots of problems with the police department.”

Holmes says the University Manor neighborhood has a long history of criminal activity including drug trafficking, shootings, and murders and a host of other felony crimes. Shanita Peoples lives in the neighborhood with her three children and she supports the city’s potential effort to make life easier for residents.

“The empty abandoned buildings bad things could be going on there you know,” Peoples said. “People hang out at them who don’t live out here so I think it will slow down a lot of that and slow down the crime rate a little bit.”

The total price to purchase the properties would cost $350,000. Holmes tells CBS 42 News $50,000 would be set aside for the demolition of the properties.

“We have been in discussions with some other property owners, and we are putting together a full master plan for University Manor and we would love to transition that neighborhood owner occupied affordable quality workforce housing,” Holmes said.

In 2020 Tuscaloosa Police responded to 304 emergency calls at University Manor.