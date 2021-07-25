City of Tarrant prays for peace

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Tarrant gathered for a prayer vigil Sunday after what the mayor calls a week of disunity, confusion and bigotry.

A small group gathered outside city hall to pray for the council, businesses navigating the pandemic, first responders and children in the community. They aim to promote a dialogue of community, brotherhood and diversity.

“No matter what had previously happened this week, everyone came together for a common cause, which is a sign that we can come together for a common cause and when it’s a common good, everyone is on the same page,” Refresh Family Church Pastor Leon Wright said.

Faith leaders from across the city shared individual prayers to work to find a silver lining from the negativity of this past week’s events.

“At the end of the day everyone wants the same thing and that’s to live in a safe, harmonious community, and that’s what we have here in Tarrant,” Mayor Wayman Newton said.

Newton said it was important to hold this vigil now while the events of the week are still fresh.