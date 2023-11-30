TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Talladega’s Christmas on the Square will be held from Dec. 8-10, bringing holiday cheer to residents and visitors.

“A Talladega Winter Wonderland” will be the theme of 2023’s Christmas on the Square. There will be outdoor ice skating, a food truck alley and a giant snow globe. The event will also feature a Santa’s workshop with crafts for children and a train ride.

The Ritz Theatre will also air Christmas movies throughout the weekend. For more information about films that will be shown and hours for Christmas on the Square’s activities, click here.

The city’s annual tree lighting will also take place in Talladega’s Historic Square at 4 p.m. Monday.