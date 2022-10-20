TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Talladega is honoring U.S. Navy veterans who served aboard the U.S.S. Talladega during various wars. This is the 35th reunion tour for the crew.

City leaders say it was an honor to welcome U.S.S. Talladega crew members back to the namesake town for the third time since their reunion tour began 35 years ago.

“Oh, it’s awesome,” said former U.S.S. Talladega crew member Jim Ashbaugh. “I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

City leaders are honoring the historic significance of U.S.S Talladega crew members and their families. The Commissioners of Talladega County have proclaimed Oct. 20, 2022, as U.S.S. Talladega Reunion Appreciation Day

Kent Davis, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, says the service and sacrifice these veterans provided while on the U.S.S. Talladega is remarkable, as the ship served in three wars.

“From World War II through the Korean war to Vietnam,” Davis said. “So, you had generations, literally, of sailors who served aboard that ship in three war time years. That’s unusual in the navy to have a ship serve that long and provide that level of service for the nation.”

Jim Ashbaugh served aboard the ship as an electrician during the Vietnam war.

“We had 20 boats that landed marines,” said Ashbaugh. “We had to carry 1,200 marines at a time. And we’d go from Okinawa to Vietnam, and then we’d land troops on to the beach. And so, we had to maintain the boats and ride them when they landed and then we got pretty busy.”

Ashbaugh says he and the other crew members are grateful for reunion.

“It’s a celebration,” said Davis. “It’s a celebration of those sailors’ service and, you know, they read out their names and their period of service aboard the ship and it stretched back decades. It just, it’s great to be able to honor people who served their country like that.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The veterans say being back in the namesake town of the ship they served on for this celebration is like one big family reunion they will never forget.