TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega city leaders broke ground Friday in the Timber Ridge Community. That’s where the city plans to build 200 new homes for its growing city.

The new homes will be built in the Timber Ridge Community. That’s where the Timber Ridge Golf Course used to be.

The city wanted to create a family-friendly neighborhood. It will have green spaces, walking trails and fishing ponds.

“We have a large population of our community that lives outside of the City of Talladega,” said Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill. “And we what them to know that we have a new community now and that you can be here, have your families here and live in the City of Talladega.”

Hill said the goal is to give families more options within the city limits, retain residents and sustain growth in Talladega.

“With the Talladega College that’s here, we want to be able to hire those students here,” Hill said. “Let them move here, grow their families here. So this provides that opportunity.”

During the first phase of construction, developers plan to start with homes that are 1,000 square feet or smaller. Floor plans will go to up to 3,500 square feet as construction continues.

Construction is expected to start in November. Developers hope to have the homes finished by Christmas or New Year’s.