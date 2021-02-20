City of Reform combatting water shortage after severe cold temps

REFORM, Ala. (WIAT) — City officials and engineers are working to restore water in the town of Reform that is experiencing a shortage this weekend.

Saturday, around noon, Jonathan Bonner, the city engineer, found and worked on four leaks in a residential area in the northwest quadrant in Reform. This also in addition to a leak that was found and fixed Friday evening, Bonner said.

Reform Mayor Melody Davis tells CBS 42 that they estimate about 40% of the city’s population is affected by the outages and leaks. Officials believe the water outages are due to the cold weather that past during the week.

At this time, the city engineer and crews are searching for more leaks to restore water completely to the people of Reform.