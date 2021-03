OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Oxford is the latest city to ban the sale of the gas station drug, Tianeptine.

Tianeptine is advertised as an herbal supplement, but opponents say it is a highly addictive gas station drug. It is not FDA approved, and users say it gives a meth-like high with the withdrawals to match.

Oxford City Council Woman Charlotte Hubbard said the ban went into effect immediately after Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Oxford joins Pell City who banned the drug in February.