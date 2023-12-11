NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Kentuck Festival of the Arts will be held for at least one more year in the city of Northport, according to a newly signed agreement Monday night.

The decision was made during Monday’s Northport City Council meeting, in which councilors approved a resolution that will allow the festival to be held next year without any changes to funding.

This comes after festival organizers announced plans in November to find a new home for the event after failing to reach an agreement with the city.

The Kentuck Festival of the Arts has been ongoing in the city since 1971. According to organizers, the two-day event draws up to 20,000 attendees and generates an estimated $5 million economic impact for the city.