NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The 52nd annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts will kick off this Saturday and Sunday at Kentuck Park in historic downtown Northport.

This one-of-a-kind festival is a southeastern arts and culture hub featuring more than 270 artists, live music, spoken word, activities for children, folk and contemporary craft demonstrations, food trucks and local craft brews.

Geanie Brown, owner of City Cafe, says the festival is going to be a boost to the local economy and for businesses like hers.

“I think it’s wonderful we have Kentuck celebrating their festival this week. It’s going to bring us lots of business and lots of artists and that means more customers coming and lots of shopping,” Brown said. “People are starting to come in early so we are very excited. I know it’s going to help our business and everyone else in downtown Northport.”

Kentuck Arts Center executive director Amy Echols says the Kentuck Festival of the Arts is the biggest tourism attraction every year in Northport. She expects more than 20,000 visitors to attend this year.

“It’s been going on for 52 years and makes over a $5 million economic impact within our community,” Echols said. “It is nationally known and it’s not only artists coming but patrons from all over the United States.”

Tickets start at $15 for a single-day pass and $25 for a weekend pass. Kids 12 and under get in free. Tickets are available online until Thursday at 9 a.m. and will be available to purchase at the festival site during the weekend. Click here to purchase tickets.