NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Northport was given an AA+ bond rating. That means the city will be able to receive more than $45 million to fund three big projects that include: A proposed water park, upgrades to Kentuck Park and a brand-new adventure park.

City councilwoman Christy Bobo says this an exciting time for Northport and the good rating will help with future tourism and growth.

“The money we are seeking will be used to fund the three projects, the adventure park we might have enough cash on hand to start that. But mainly the water park and sports complex we will need funding for that. So it’s really good we have this rating, and it is showing people Northport is a good place to put your money into and invest,” Bobo said.

Northport resident Wendy Wallace says getting funding for the three big projects is a blessing for the city.

“Oh I am super excited for the city of Northport. They are very deserving because they’re population is growing tremendously, and I am excited because I have grandkids and we won’t have to drive out of town anymore we can do it all in Northport,” Wallace said.

City councilwoman Christy Bobo says the city is hoping to get the over $45 million in funding sometime in April. Bobo also tells CBS 42 the money can also be used to pay off city debt and other projects.