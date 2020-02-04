City of Love? Birmingham ranked in top 15 for places to get married

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Look out Paris, Birmingham may soon be known as the “City of Love.” Or at least the city to make the love official.

According to a recent report from WalletHub, the Magic City was No. 13 out of 182 cities in the U.S. for best places to get married in.

The personal finance website looked at 27 indicators to ake the rankings, including average wedding cost, venues, event spaces per capita and weather.

Birmingham ranked first in wedding chapels and churches per capita, 27th in bridal shops per capita and 20th in average wedding cost.

Orlando was named the best place to get married, followed by Las Vegas, El Paso, Atlanta and Miami in the top five. Of the 182 cities measured, Pearl City, Hawaii was named the worst place to get married.

If you’d like to know more about the report, click here.

