City of Jasper needs your help naming new pet fish

Jasper, Ala. (WIAT)– The city of Jasper needs your help and creativity. They are looking to come up with a name for the city’s new pet fish.

According to Facebook post on the city’s page, the city has just acquired a Betta fish. It now resides on the second floor of City Hall. Councilmember Jennifer Williams actually come up with the idea of asking the public’s help with the name.

The city is asking anyone with suggestions to comment on this Facebook post. Some of the best names we’ve seen suggested so far include Jagger, Goober and of course Jasper.

The city says they will reveal the chosen name soon.