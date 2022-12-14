JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Christmas is just under two weeks away and that means shoppers are out trying the find the perfect gift for loved ones. And in an age of online shopping one city is working to bring back the magic of shopping local.

There’s something special about a small town shopping experience. Over the last 10 years the city of Jasper has made a big push to grow its downtown and those efforts to invest in small businesses are being felt this holiday season.

If you’ve never been to Jasper, you may be surprised at what you’ll find.

“There is actually a little indie bookstore in downtown Jasper,” Josh Odom said.

The small town located just off I-22 is booming right now.

“I think we’ve kind of turned a corner there where we’re starting to show a little bit more of our best side,” Drew Gilbert said.

Gilbert, with Tallulah Brewing Company, said the city has grown tremendously over the last several years.

“It’s been so great. New partners downtown, new places to eat, drink and be merry and shop,” Gilbert said.

And with Christmas about a week away, now may be the perfect time to see what all Jasper has to offer.

“We do sell a decent amount of merch, gift cards, six packs to go, growlers. Those things make really good gifts for the beer and wine lover in your life,” Gilbert said.

Josh Odom owns Paper Places Bookshop. He said shopping local is an experience.

“There’s just something about walking into a little bookstore and being able to pick one up and look through it and smell it and see which one actually speaks to you,” Odom said.

He said when you shop local, you’re investing your community.

“Every $100 that you spend in your town, $52 of that stays within the town. So it’s not only important for us, it’s important for the community,” Odom said.

So whether you’re looking gifts for her or for him, you can feel good knowing you’re helping a community thrive.

“I think people would be pleasantly surprised if they came down and checked out what we got going on. Just a really nice small town feel,” Shawn Doss, Owner of The Cigar Box said.

