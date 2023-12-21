JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Jacksonville is making a push to support small businesses ahead of the new year.

The city just launched a new website last week. It serves as an interactive guide to everything downtown Jacksonville has to offer.

Ben Nunnally, the city’s public information officer, said you can find everything from clothes to coffee to restaurants downtown.

“If you are new here, or even if you’ve been here 50 years, I can give you one spot,” Nunnally said. “And without even knowing what you’re looking for, you might find end up finding exactly what you needed. So if you need that JSU hoodie, or you need that taco or a cup of coffee, sports drinks, ice cream, there’s a bunch of stuff on the square, and we just want to make sure that people can see it and really make it easy for them to find it.”

He said he hopes this site encourages people to shop local and helps support the city’s efforts to grow the downtown area.

“You can watch that dollar go from a customer’s pocket back into the product to keep circulating here,” Nunnally said. “And that’s a pretty big deal for your small economy. The things that you can only find in Jacksonville are how we can make people see what we actually are and how we can get them to come here.”

If you would like to learn more about what all downtown Jacksonville has to offer, visit the new website here.