HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Hoover will host a ceremony and stair climb to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks this weekend.

The event will be held on Sept. 10. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. in the Riverchase Galleria Food Court and is open to the public.

The Climb to Remember will begin immediately after the ceremony’s conclusion and will be held in the Galleria Towers. The stair climb is the equivalent of 110 stories.

It costs $30 to participate in the climb. The cost includes a commemorative t-shirt and will benefit the Hoover Public Safety Charity Foundation. Tickets can be purchased online.

For further information about this event, please contact Hoover Fire Headquarters at 205-444-7655.