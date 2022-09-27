HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Evacuations are underway as Hurricane Ian gets closer to Florida, and the city of Hoover is stepping in to help.

The city of Hoover is welcoming all evacuees to stay at the hoover RV park for free. It’s a service the city has offered for several years during these types of situations.

The Hoover Met has about 170 RV spaces available for evacuees. The hookups include power, water and sewer. Mayor Frank Brocato said it’s great to help out our neighbors in need.

“We have these folks come in and stay at the RV park and our citizens will go out and provide a meal for them and it’s just really heartwarming to see how the community embraces the idea of housing evacuees,” said Brocato.

Bracato said many hotels are already filling up. He said the RV park is a great solution to help those getting out of Ian’s path.

Evacuees are asked to call and make a reservation instead of going online. This will ensure that they get the free rate. That number to call for a reservation is 205-739-7363.