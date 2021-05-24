City of Hoover hosting Hello Hoover!

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT)- The city of Hoover Industrial Development Board is hosting a virtual student talent attraction and recruitment event. It is called Hello Hoover!

This virtual event will take place on May 25-26 and it is open to all college students and recent graduates majoring in STEM to participate.

“Hoover is one of the fastest-growing STEM cities in the nation with some of the most robust companies in the industry,” said Hoover Mayor Frank V. Brocato. “As we continue to grow as a city, it’s crucial not only to recruit high-quality businesses with a focus on STEM but create opportunities for students that are exploring those innovative careers that reshape our future.”

To apply, students must fill out registration form by visiting hellohooveral.com and complete the personal statement accompanied by a resume. An optional recommendation letter from a professor can be submitted.