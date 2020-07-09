City of Hoover creates fund to support family of Royta Giles Jr.

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Hoover has established a fund that will support the family of 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr., who was killed in the Riverchase Galleria shooting Friday.

The fund has been set up at any IBERIABANK branch. You can also donate via Venmo by sending money to “@forRoyta” or by using PayPal to forroyta@gmail.com. All donations will be given to Royta’s family.

“Our entire community is devastated at the senseless and untimely loss of this little boy,” says Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato. “We can’t bring Royta back, but we can bring love and support to his family. The people of Hoover have always been generous in times of need and I know this will be no exception.”

Three men are in custody in connection to Royta’s death as well as the injuring of three other people.

