HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Hoover is considering a grocery tax cut. This comes after the Alabama legislature agreed to reduce the state portion of sales tax on groceries by 2% over the next two years.

City Councilor Casey Middlebrooks said this tax break is in consideration because their city leaders always strive to put the people first.

Right now, that means bringing some relief to families at the cash register in their grocery stores. The city is looking into a plan that would reduce their grocery tax from 3.5% to 3%.

“We looked at the typical family, and like I said, a half percent isn’t a whole lot,” said Middlebrooks. “A typical family is probably going to save about $20 a year, but if you combine that with the state’s cut each year and so forth, like I said, it all adds up. Money in the pocket.”

He notes people are always looking for a tax break so this could also draw more people into the city.

“The council and the mayor are all alike and strive to be responsible stewards of the people’s money while providing quality services, world class services, and high-quality standard of living,” said Middlebrooks. “If we can do that while giving money back to the people also in a tax break, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Community members, especially those with large families, are thrilled about this possible tax break.

“I think it’s very generous in a world where maybe generosity could be overlooked when people are struggling,” said Tina Sumpter. “That’s not usually the first thing they look to, but I appreciate that generosity.”

“It’s great that they’re thinking about people who have difficulty paying for groceries for their families, and you can’t live without food,” added Susan, another community member. “So, it’s important and not everybody is able to grow their own food. So, it’s important that they think about that.”

Councilor Middlebrooks said this grocery tax cut will most likely be voted on in the next city council meeting. If passed, this will go into effect October 2024.