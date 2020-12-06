City of Homewood Preparing for annual Christmas Parade

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT)- The city of Homewood and the Homewood Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the 2020 Lighting of the Star and Crusin’ Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 6.

The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Patrick McClusky will light the star over 18th Street. The lighting of the star will be held virtually on Facebook Live.

The Crusin’ Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be a drive-through parade. Parade entries will remain stationary while observers will drive through. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, pedestrian traffic along the parade route will not be allowed and there will be no thrown candy or handed out materials. Streets will shut down at 5 p.m. to allow the floats to assemble.