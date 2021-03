Another significant severe weather outbreak (much like the one we had last Wednesday) is expected today across Central Alabama. A series of strong, long-track tornadoes may develop across the area, with the highest risk increasing as you move West & Northwest of Birmingham...

Here's the latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. Right now, we are under an overall a Highs to Moderate risk 4 out of 5 risk of severe weather across a large portion of our area to the North & West of Birmingham, including near places like Tuscaloosa, Hamilton, Jasper, Cullman, etc. This means that within this region, we could see strong, long-track tornadoes develop this afternoon. Add to that 70 to 80 mph straight-lined wind gusts, and up to baseball-sized hail.