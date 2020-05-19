City of Fairfield files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Fairfield filed for bankruptcy, the city’s Mayor Eddie Penny said Monday.

The city’s expenses exceeded city revenue this year. At this time, the mayor said the city is seeking a fresh start.

There are no layoffs anticipated and plan to keep the same staff in fire and police services.

The city of Fairfield has been financially strapped for more than a few years now. Back in 2016, Mayor Kenneth Coachman spoke with CBS 42 saying, “things are extremely bad.”

It is a city losing residents, from 12,000 10 years ago to a little more than 11,000 today. The city lost its largest employer, U.S. Steel, and more recently Walmart, and with them went jobs and taxes for the city.

LATEST POSTS