City of Columbiana refilling residents’ hand sanitizer bottles

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Columbiana will be furnishing complimentary refills to residents’ hand sanitizer bottles on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (April 6-9) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., or until it’s gone.

City officials will be refilling hand sanitizer behind the Columbiana Fire Department.

Directions: From Highway 47, turn onto Alabama Avenue, then turn left behind the fire station and follow the signs.

Make sure to follow instructions given by the city when heading to replenish your hand sanitizer containers:

Do not get our of your vehicle. You must bring your own container. Only filling up one 20 oz. container per vehicle There will be three stations you can pull your vehicle next to. Sit your container on a table at the station and a worker will then fill your container and return it to you as quickly as possible.

