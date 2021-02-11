City of Clanton to host a Covid prayer vigil

The cold front will sweep across central Alabama today with numerous showers and thunderstorms. I'm not expecting any severe weather, but a few storms could be strong with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain. Rain totals between today and Friday morning could be around 1-2". Fortunately, we have not has a lot of rain, so I'm not expecting any flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s in the morning and then they will fall into the 50s through the afternoon as the front moves through. Expect more scattered showers and a few storms tonight behind the cold front with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday will be a gloomy day with a mostly cloudy sky and scattered showers. It will be a much cooler day with high temperatures around 50°. Friday night will have more scattered showers with lows in the lower 40s.