City of Clanton to host a Covid prayer vigil

Local News
CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT)- On Saturday, the city of Clanton will honor those who have lost their life to coronavirus.
The city will host a prayer vigil in the city hall council chambers, beginning at 10.am.
The vigil will include several speakers.
Organizers are hoping this event will lift the community’s spirit.
They’re asking everyone who plans on attending to wear a mask.

