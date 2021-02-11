City of Clanton to host a Covid prayer vigil

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT)- On Saturday, the city of Clanton will honor those who have lost their life to coronavirus.
The city will host a prayer vigil in the city hall council chambers, beginning at 10.am.
The vigil will include several speakers.
Organizers are hoping this event will lift the community’s spirit.
They’re asking everyone who plans on attending to wear a mask.
Latest Posts
- Gina Carano fired from ‘The Mandalorian’ over social media post
- Dozens of former Republican officials in talks to form anti-Trump third party
- Nearly 1 million mothers leave jobs since start of pandemic
- Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language
- 117-year-old nun who beat COVID to mark birthday with champagne, red wine and Mass