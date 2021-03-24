Chelsea celebrates 25 years as a city

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — March marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of the city of Chelsea and city leaders are now working to enhance its growth for many years to come.

Construction is now underway to build a new 11-acre Chelsea Business Park. It is being built behind Station 31 Kitchen, right off of Hwy. 280.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer says it’s modeled after the Meadowbrook Office Park in Birmingham. He’s hoping offering more competitive places to work will help the city in its growth efforts especially with new businesses set to open soon.

New businesses coming to Chelsea include Buffalo Wild Wing’s, Arby’s, and a Race Track convenience store. Despite this progress, the city is still faced with some challenges with the growing housing boom.

“Our schools are at capacity and then that creates big traffic jams twice a day in the community in the mornings and afternoon,” Picklesimer said.

The city plans to hold a 25th anniversary celebration birthday “Fire in the Foothills” on April 17 at City Hall. City leaders are hoping people in the community come out to support them.

The city is also waiting to find out more on if the population numbers in Chelsea will increase. In 2010 during the last Census, Chelsea had about 10,000 residents and officials hope that increases to 15,000 now. Picklesimer says if it does it will help bring larger chains to the area.