CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — There will be a community visioning meeting today, August 23. This is apart of the city’s plan for its downtown area. During this meeting community member will be able to offer their input on what they would like to see in the area.

This will be at Calera City Hall at 5:30 p.m. On Wednesday, there will be a final presentation given by the downtown development team. It gets started at 5 p.m. at the same location.