BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Birmingham city leaders are working to bring major revitalization to the Smithfield community.

In order to make their vision a reality, the city must be awarded a $50 million grant. City councilor Darrell O’Quinn says Birmingham is a finalist.

In the meantime, the city is moving forward with the planning process. Most recently the city council approved rezoning for multiple properties like the Smithfield Library.

Councilor O’Quinn said many of these areas will convert single family residential zoning into mixed use zoning, allowing for ground floor business space with residential above

He said the city is confident they will receive the grant.

“I would say very likely,” said O’Quinn. “I would bet that this would be the largest scale revitalization project that’s been done in the state of Alabama possibly ever.”

Senior Deputy Director of Community Development for City of Birmingham, Cory Stallworth, said the tagline for this project is ‘Honoring the Past and Envisioning the Future.’

Stallworth said they’ll bring in resources for existing homeowners and about 900 new housing units, making room for new families.

This doubles as an effort to replenish enrollment at schools in the area like Parker High School.

Mixed use properties are also in the works along with wrap around services for education, childcare, and work force development.

He said the project’s crowned jewel is a social innovation center. This would include housing units, a high-tech library and a workforce development center.

“And we have over 20 workforce development partners, economic development partners around the city that have committed to bringing training opportunities to this workforce development center. Bringing medical training for medical jobs at a lot of our medical institutions around the city,” said Stallworth.

With nearly $300 million planned for these revitalization efforts, Smithfield community members would see a dramatic transformation over an eight-year period.

Some are hesitant about what these changes could mean for existing residents, but others say this has been needed for decades.

“A lot of our young people who move out of town, they move away because they have nowhere to go,” said Pat Davis, Smithfield Neighborhood President. “They don’t have housing and we would certainly like to keep some of our young people at home.”

“I’m going to be a part of it to make these things happen, so I just want to know about the rest of it and how it’s going to take place,” added Patsy Maxey, a Smithfield Resident.

City leaders said the grant that would allow for their proposed improvements requires they focus a lot of their resources on existing homeowners and schools in the area.

The city asks for patience and encourage community members to attend any future meetings to gain a better understanding of this project.