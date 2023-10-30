BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With temperatures expected to fall below freezing in the coming days, the City of Birmingham is partnering with a local non-profit to open a warming station.

The Jimmie Hale Mission building, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, will open its warming station from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. this Tuesday and Wednesday night for those seeking shelter. Food will also be provided.

Those needing transportation to the shelter can be picked up at Brother Bryan Park at 2100 Magnolia Ave. South, Faith Chapel Care Center at 921 2nd Ave. North, Linn Park at 20th St. North and at Boutwell Auditorium.