BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is considering investing nearly two million dollars into the revitalization of a vacant parking deck downtown.

On Tuesday, the joint Economic, Development and Tourism Committee met to discuss allocating $1.7 million dollars in ARPA funding to Yo Mama’s restaurant.

The city wants to redevelop and enhance the restaurant by moving it from its current location on 2nd Avenue to a new space on 4th Avenue. The project will expand the restaurant’s capacity to nearly 5,800 square feet and seat up to roughly 100 people.

City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn said this project will help better utilize a previous project that didn’t come to fruition while also helping a local small business expand.

“This particular space on 4th Avenue is underutilized. We have a tenant in place so we’re expending the funds to improve a city of Birmingham-owned property and immediately put a tenant in there, one that we know has a very successful track record,” O’Quinn said.

The full city council will need to vote on the final approval of the project, which is expected in the coming weeks.

O’Quinn said this is a great way to celebrate small business week and help move the city forward.