The City of Birmingham is hosting a Putting People First Supply Drive for the residents of Jackson Mississippi

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Jackson, Mississippi city officials, water restoration efforts are underway in the city, but residents continue to struggle finding access to clean and safe water. This all comes after complications earlier this week from the pearl river flooding.

To help bring relief, the city of Birmingham is partnering with the Christian service mission to host a Putting People First Supply Drive next week.

Birmingham operations manager, Don Lupo, says their goal is to collect water, cleaning supplies and paper product, but no clothes.

The drive will take place at Boutwell Auditorium September 6-8. Volunteers will be there each day to collect donations from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Residents dropping off supplies are instructed to pull into the traffic lane at the front of the auditorium and volunteers will unload donations. Residents can remain in their cars.

Lupo says when people are in need, the city of Birmingham will always be ready to lend a helping hand.

“Our mantra is putting people first,” said Lupo. “And yeah, we try to put the people first in Birmingham, but that goes across the board. Putting people first is not just something that we talk about. It’s something that we do.”

Lupo says it’s only a matter of time before our city may require the same assistance. He says we will eventually depend on them, but today, Jackson depends on us.