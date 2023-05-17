BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham is partnering with several organizations to recognize a Mental Health Day that is free for the public to attend.

Nurture of Alabama, BWell Bham and other partners participate in the event Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Linn Park in recognition of May being Mental Health Awareness Month.

Free mental health resources and a licensed professional counselor providing depression screenings will be provided for the public. There will also be food trucks starting at 11 a.m., giveaways and more. The main stage will feature speakers, low-impact exercises and the Sixth Avenue Sliders, a line dance and fitness ministry.

(Flyer courtesy of the city of Birmingham)

“Even though we are highlighting the importance of mental health in May, I want to stress that mental health is something that should be discussed throughout the year,” Mayor Randall L. Woodfin stated in a press release. “I encourage people to use this event to learn more about mental health and self care, have conversations with loved ones, connect with experts and help reduce the stigma surrounding behavioral health issues.”

Read more below on which groups will be featured on the main stage:

10:10 a.m. – Why Mental Health Matters in the Spiritual Community with the Rev. Ken Gordan

10:25 a.m. – Recognizing Addiction and the Recent Fentanyl Crisis with Maggie Banger

10:40 a.m. – How to Deal with Adverse Childhood Trauma with Dr. Larrell L. Wilkinson

11 a.m. – Fun Low-Impact Exercises with Christine Law

12:25 p.m. – Male Mental Health and the Traditional Stigma with Jonathan R. Borden

12:40 p.m. – Conflict Resolution with Earnest Brown

1 p.m. – Performance by the Sixth Avenue Sliders