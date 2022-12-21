BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham will honor the challenges, lessons and triumphs of the 1963 Birmingham civil and human rights movement.

The 60th commemoration will include programs, events, workshops and entertainment that will be open to the entire community. The city’s role in the commemoration will be to highlight and support the number of programs taking place this year. Planned events include the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing commemoration, the Children’s March reenactment, a national convention of black journalists, concerts, exhibits, a healing conference and tributes to Dr. King and the Rev. Fred L. Shuttlesworth.

Each month will feature a theme that will help to guide programming:

January – Unity

February – Black Resistance

March – Women

April – Clergy

May – Children and Youth

June – Restorative Justice

July – Environmental Justice

August – Storytelling

September – Civil and Human Rights

October – Social Justice

November – Arts and Culture

December – Economic Opportunity

Updates regarding the commemoration can be found here. A calendar of events will be located there as well as on Birmingham365.com