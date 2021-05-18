City of Birmingham selects new members for Small Business Council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 23 individuals who own or support small businesses have been selected to serve for the next two years on the City of Birmingham’s Small Business Council.

“Our goal is to make Birmingham a hub for minority and women entrepreneurs,” said Cornell Wesley, director of the city’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity, in a press release. “By expanding opportunity for all, we’re really unleashing the economic potential of our city and our whole region.”

The Woodfin administration launched the first Small Business Council in February 2019. In the next term, the council will focus on three strategic goals: filling needs in the small business ecosystem, improving government operations, and finding purpose in place.

“Birmingham’s small businesses make us unique and elevate our quality of life,” Mayor Woodfin said in the release. “They are the backbone of our city and the lifeblood of our economy, generating more than half of the jobs that keep our families and neighborhoods going.”

Council members are selected through an in-depth application process. They represent all City Council districts and come from a variety of backgrounds.

The new members will serve through April 30, 2023. They include the following individuals (asterisks indicate a reappointment):

Danielle Baskin, The Image Events & Consulting

Lawrence Broom, Brooms Auto Detail

Damian Carson,* Operation HOPE Inc.

Lisa Carter, Innovate Green

Brandon Cleveland, BBVA

Isaac Cooper,* IMC Financial Consulting, LLC

Selena Rodgers Dickerson,* SARCOR, LLC

Jeremy Ervin, UAB

Autumn Foster, Quire Consulting

Danielle Hines, CREED63

Delpha Bartley-Jones, Valley National Bank

Kim Lee, Forge

Varian May, Tailord Fitness, LLC

Vaneatria McKinnon, Advantage Administration, LLC

Mona Lisa Morris, Birmingham Business Resource Center

Rhegees Perry, Trim Grooming Lounge

Elliott Potter, Linq

Danielle Ridgeway, Covering Your Assets, LLC

Krystal Rumph, Eklectic Jane LLC Fitness Studio

Leonard Stephens, Step By Step Sports Training

Tanesha Sims-Summer,* Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn

Theresa Thomas, Thomas HR Firm

Darlene Wilson,* Relay Accounting Management, a division of DC Finance Management, LLC

The council advises Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin and the Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity on policies and programs to support small businesses, particularly those owned by minorities and women.