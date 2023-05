BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Park and Recreation is seeking lifeguards to staff pool locations across the city for the summer.

Applicants must be at least 16-years-old and have completed their certification. They pay rate is $15.50 per hour. Birmingham’s public pools will open Memorial Day weekend and based on current staffing, only two of the 16 locations wills be available.

For more information, call 205-254-2189.