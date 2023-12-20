BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Since March 2019, the city of Birmingham has highlighted unsung “sheroes” as part of its StrongHer series. Now, those stories, plus more, have been put in a book: “StrongHer: Women Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges in Birmingham.”

Written by Chanda Temple, the book features the stories of over 150 women who have been selected as honorees over the years. Their stories range from those of survivors of cancer, domestic violence and sexual abuse, to entrepreneurs, teachers and performers. The book also highlights women from Birmingham’s 1963 civil rights movement.

The pages of the book feature pull-out quotes from several of the women. Additionally, a section in the back of the book allows for the reader to write down their own goals for the new year and chart their journey.

“These are not just stories of success, but sparks that ignite hope and transformation,’’ Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “As we prepare to start a new year, let us remember that every story in this book can be a testament to someone’s resilience and push for positive change.’’

Released in December 2023, the book can be purchased at the Birmingham Public Library’s Friends Bookstore for $28. The bookstore is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, the bookstore will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 – Friday, Dec. 29 in observation of Christmas. It will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2.